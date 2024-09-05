How to perform Heavy Attacks and break guard - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Heavy attacks can break an enemy's guard and stagger them, making it easy to dispatch them in Space Marine 2.

Melee combat in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is something you will want to get familiar with very quickly unless you want your head removed by an angry Tyranid Warrior. This is how to perform the all-important heavy attacks that can turn a fight on its head.

How to perform Heavy Attacks - Space Marine 2

Screenshot by Shacknews

Heavy attacks can be performed by holding the melee button. Exactly when to do this for the best effect is a slightly more complicated matter. By looking at the pause menu during a mission with any weapon equipped, you can see the combo list for that weapon.

The combo will be fairly simple, usually a mix of pressing and holding the melee button. What is important is the symbol beside the button. Where you see a broken shield and the downward arrow, that indicates the heavy attack and its function as a guard breaker.

So, with the Combat Knife as an example, you can hold it down to perform a heavy swing, which is a heavy attack. You can also press the melee button twice, then hold it down to perform a combo called the Left Skull Crusher. This will do two stabbing attacks, then end with a heavy attack.

The reason heavy attacks are so important is that they will break the guard of an enemy and stagger them. So, if a Tyranid Warrior has their blades up to defend, you can smash through that with a heavy attack. Opening them up to damage.

Different heavy attacks will usually have a different additional effect, depending on the specific named attack. For the Chainsword, the Quick Punch is literally just a quick smash with your first that will knock back a single target and break their guard, staggering them and allowing you to follow up. Performing three normal swiping attacks, then a heavy attack will perform a Stomp. This will do an area of effect damage, guard break, and stagger, which can really save your life if you are surrounded by enemies.

The challenge comes with correctly reading the fight and predicting what you need to do. Now that you know how to do heavy attacks be sure to check out our Space Marine 2 page for more helpful guides.