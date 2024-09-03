One Thousand Voices is currently busted in Destiny 2 Bosses are melting. Players are screaming. Laser Tag returns. It can only mean one thing: A cool glitch is happening in Destiny 2.

One Thousand Voices is currently completely broken thanks to a new Blessing of Blades buff in Destiny 2. It’s not broken in a “this doesn’t work,” sort of way, but more like the Telesto breaks of yore. Turns out, this Exotic from Last Wish now has infinite ammo.

On September 3, 2024, players logged into Destiny 2 to discover that there was more excitement to be found outside of the weekly episodic mission. Bungie has implemented a game-wide buff called Blessing of Blades, which is supposed to give players unlimited ammo for Swords, and Swords only. Riven seemingly cares not for the rules and has decided her weapon should also be affected.

What this means is that One Thousand Voices will now never run out of ammo. Sure, you’ll need to reload it (it’s not bottomless clip, don’t be silly), but now you can actually have some fun with this 2018 must-have Fusion Rifle.

Players have taken to the game’s fresh content to test it out, and it looks to be pretty fun. Bungie has acknowledged the issue and has said that players should go and have fun, but that it may limit One Thousand Voices inside of Gambit.

It’s not every day that a weapon dominates the Destiny 2 conversation due to a glitch. There was the Winterbite fiasco around Lightfall where the Glaive was able to nuke bosses, but Bungie quickly fixed it. However, there have been a couple where Bungie let players have fun for a few days. The Lord of Wolves and Prometheus Lens moments were major “you had to be there,” days in Destiny 2, with Bungie even celebrating the glitch with emblems for anyone that participated.

While One Thousand Voices will no doubt be swiftly fixed in a few days, at least Bungie recognizes it needs to let players have a bit of fun every now and again without immediately patching an issue.