New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to find missing BOTS & secrets - Astro Bot

Missed some collectibles on your first clear of a world? Here's an easy way to find any BOTS and secrets you've missed in Astro Bot.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Team ASOBI
1

There are a lot of secrets and collectibles to find in Astro Bot. It’s not unusual to miss a few on your first time through a level, and while you could just run it again and scour every corner, there is actually a useful tool to help you track down the hidden secrets and BOTS.

How to find missing BOTS & secrets

A mail box sits inside a glass container
Look for the little mail box inside the glass container at the start of a level.
Source: Shacknews
Astro pulls a wire out of the mail box
Smash the glass and pull the wire to summon a helper BOT.
Source: Shacknews

When you complete a world, the next time you load into it there will be a little mail box at the start. You can spend your coins at the mail box to summon a flying BOT that will act as a sort of sonar to help you track down secrets you’ve missed.

After purchasing the BOT, it will hover overhead as you go through the level. When you approach a secret, a little beacon on its head will flash and a pinging noise will play. The closer you get, the more frequent these flashes and audio cues will become.

The helper BOT signals and pulses while looking at the ground
The little helper BOT will pulse and ping while looking in the direction of the secret.
Source: Shacknews

Furthermore, the BOT will actively look in the direction of the secret. However, it won’t necessarily show you the entry point to reach it. In the image, you can see the BOT looking down at the ground because the secret is below me, but to reach it I need to drill down into the glowing blue X that’s on the right-hand side of the image.

The little robot will only be available on the levels where a few secrets remain. Once you purchase it, you won’t need to purchase it again if you leave before finding all the secrets. With that sorted, you should hopefully find it easier to locate all the missing BOTS and the secrets hidden around the worlds in Astro Bot. Take a look at our Astro Bot page for some more help with this cute platformer.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola