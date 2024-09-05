How to find missing BOTS & secrets - Astro Bot Missed some collectibles on your first clear of a world? Here's an easy way to find any BOTS and secrets you've missed in Astro Bot.

There are a lot of secrets and collectibles to find in Astro Bot. It’s not unusual to miss a few on your first time through a level, and while you could just run it again and scour every corner, there is actually a useful tool to help you track down the hidden secrets and BOTS.

How to find missing BOTS & secrets

Look for the little mail box inside the glass container at the start of a level.

Source: Shacknews

Smash the glass and pull the wire to summon a helper BOT.

Source: Shacknews

When you complete a world, the next time you load into it there will be a little mail box at the start. You can spend your coins at the mail box to summon a flying BOT that will act as a sort of sonar to help you track down secrets you’ve missed.

After purchasing the BOT, it will hover overhead as you go through the level. When you approach a secret, a little beacon on its head will flash and a pinging noise will play. The closer you get, the more frequent these flashes and audio cues will become.

The little helper BOT will pulse and ping while looking in the direction of the secret.

Source: Shacknews

Furthermore, the BOT will actively look in the direction of the secret. However, it won’t necessarily show you the entry point to reach it. In the image, you can see the BOT looking down at the ground because the secret is below me, but to reach it I need to drill down into the glowing blue X that’s on the right-hand side of the image.

The little robot will only be available on the levels where a few secrets remain. Once you purchase it, you won’t need to purchase it again if you leave before finding all the secrets. With that sorted, you should hopefully find it easier to locate all the missing BOTS and the secrets hidden around the worlds in Astro Bot. Take a look at our Astro Bot page for some more help with this cute platformer.