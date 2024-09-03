ShackStream: Eldenvania Episode 5 We made it to Liurnia of the Lakes and got the key to the Raya Lucaria academy, so this week we're going after Rennala of the Full Moon!

It’s another fine week for pursuing our Eldenvania journeys in the Lands Between! The series where we’re playing Elden Ring as a Castlevania game is taking us into the depths of Liurnia of the Lakes where our next challenge is traversing the Raya Lucaria Magic Academy and defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon!

Come watch as we go live with this week’s Eldenvania livestream on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream live below.

In case you forgot, here are the rules of the Eldenvania run, as imposed by myself:

A whip must be used as the main weapon. It will have holy attributes.

Castlevania subweapon stand-ins can be used, but not as the main weapon, including holy water pots, daggers, and an axe to name a few. Special versions of items like Kukri can be used as long as it fits a subweapon class.

Flasks cannot be used readily. We have a talisman that restores FP on kills (acting as Hearts), and a flask heal can only be used if we discover a secret wall (wall chicken rule).

The power of our Vampire Killer whip, knives, and pots have taken us through the likes of Morgott and Godrick. Will it withstand the moon-powered magic of Rennala? Find out as we continue our Eldenvania adventures!