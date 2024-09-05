How to create your own Space Marine Chapter - Space Marine 2 Looking to bring your homebrew Space Marines onto the battlefield? This is how to do it.

If you have been hoping to make your own Space Marine Chapter in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, then you are in luck. The game has a multitude of customization options to take advantage of.

How to create your own Space Marine Chapter - Space Marine 2

To make your own Space Marine Chapter, you need to visit the Armoring Hall in Operations mode. Here, you can make all sorts of customizations to your weapons, loadouts, and appearance. In this article, we will be focusing on the options that will allow you to recreate your homebrew Chapters.

At the bottom of the screen, there is an Edit Armor button, and clicking it will bring you to the customization options for how your characters look.

The first screen is where you can set which pieces of your unlocked armor you wish to wear and save up to four different custom styles. There is a range of pieces available, and many of them are unlocked at specific numbers of wins in Operations and Eternal War, the PvP mode.

Click on the tab that says Astartes Chapters and this is where you can start customizing the colors and emblems on your armor. Select a customization slot at the bottom, and this will act like an appearance loadout slot.

Now, the image customization area is split in two. The first is “General Rules”. Here, you can set the main colors for your armor. Your color will act as the default, as will the patterns, emblems, etc. Below that, you can create entries for custom rules for each body part.

So, if you want most of your armor to be yellow, select that in your General Rules, and if you wish for one shoulder pad to be green, you would create a Custom Rule for that. You can get some complex-looking colors going if you set enough custom rules.

It is worth noting that a good rule of thumb for Space Marines is to have a primary color, a secondary color, and then much smaller trim and detail colors. For my personal chapter, I like a nice fiery orange, a blue that is close enough to the Alpha Legion to have other loyalist chapters giving me funny looks, and then a dark silver trim. This will change as I unlock more options and can create my beautiful bone white, purple, and golden homebrew chapter.

You will have limited options when you start playing, but you can unlock more in the Heraldry section from the main Customization menu. Here, you will find a vast range of colors, emblems, and armor parts. You can even unlock parts for the fallen chapters who turned their backs on the Emperor during the Horus Heresy for use in Eternal War. You will need to use a resource called Requisition to buy them.

I would advise you not to do this too early. This can be a hard currency to get when you first start, and you will need it for more important things, like weapons that will directly affect how you perform on the battlefield. Because the heraldry options will often require a chain of other options to be purchased first, it can be expensive and definitely worth focusing on damage and on-field performance first.