How to earn and use Mastery Points - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Looking to get your hands on some weapon mastery points in Space Marine 2? This is how to do it.

Mastery Points in Space Marine 2 are vital for unlocking new perks for your weapons and unleashing your true power as an angel of the Emperor. This is how to get them.

How to earn Mastery Points - Space Marine 2

You earn Mastery Points in Space Marine 2 by using weapons in missions and killing enemies with them. Mastery Points are weapon-specific, so if you are using the Plasma Pistol, you will earn experience with that. When you hit a certain target of experience, you will then earn a Mastery Point that can be used to unlock a perk from the weapon’s Perk Tree.

Now, it should be noted that this experience will not be shown on the main Experience bar of the weapon, as that bar is specifically for the tiered rarities that you can unlock. Instead, at the end of each mission, a bar shall be shown for each weapon you used, telling you how much experience you earned for each one.

While you do get passive experience just for bringing a weapon with you in your loadout, you do get more for actively using the weapon. As such, don’t expect your secondary to level up at the same rate as your melee weapon or primary weapon if you are not using it as much.

The final complication is that your weapon perk tree is tied to the overall rarity tier that you are using. So, you will need to collect Armory Data to unlock rarer tiers, and this will give you access to more nodes on which you can use your Mastery Points.

Now that you know how to get and use Mastery Points, make sure you check out our Space Marine 2 page for more helpful guides.