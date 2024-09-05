How to earn Master-Crafted, Artificer, and Relic Armory Data - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Armory Data is vital for upgrading your weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

If the Space Marine is the Emperor's greatest weapon, then actual weapons are a Space Marine's greatest weapon. Or something. This is how to earn Master-Crafted, Artificer, and Relic Armory Data to upgrade your weapon tiers in Space Marine 2.

Screenshot by Shacknews

To earn Armory Data in Space Marine, you have a number of options. First, you can finish the available Trials for each class, earning some Armory Data if you manage to score an A rank in the Trial. Trials can be accessed from the main selection screen where you pick your classes. There will be a small button beside the loadout section.

The second way to earn them, and one that you will likely take advantage of the most, is by locating a Servo Skull that will randomly spawn somewhere on the map during your Operations. They are small floating skulls with wires coming out of them that can appear in odd places, like dead-end corridors. If you find this and successfully finish the mission, you will get an Armory Data point, the rarity of which will depend on the mission's difficulty.

Master-Crafted - Minimal and Average threat

Artificer - Substantial threat

Relic - Ruthless threat

The final way to earn Armory Data is to take on random mini-bosses that can spawn during Operations. Operations are quite randomized, with different groups of enemies appearing in different places and randomized waves assaulting you during the various stages of the Operation.

This mini-boss placement is also random, and if you defeat one and successfully extract, you can get an Armory Data point that is based on the same rarity distribution listed above. They might be mini-bosses, but they are still tough, and it will take all three of your squad members working together to take them out.

You can then spend these Armory Data points to unlock new tiers of weapons for your classes that will grant them improved stats such as better damage, accuracy, or larger magazine sizes and ammo reserves. This can only be done after earning enough experience with the weapon by using it in missions and combat.

Now that you know how to get Armory Data, be sure to check our Space Marine 2 page for more useful guides.