How to use the ping system - Space Marine 2 Communication is key when waging war in the 41st millennium. Here is how to ping in Space Marine 2.

Whether playing with friends or taking on matchmade Operations with strangers, communication can be very important in Space Marine 2. This is how to use the ping system.

Screenshot by Shacknews

To ping an item in Space Marine 2, tap the T button on the keyboard or the up arrow on the D-pad if you are using a controller. This will place an arrow on whatever item the reticle is on, and your character will utter some dialogue to draw attention to it. It will also be marked in the game, and a message will appear on the bottom left corner of the screen, advising teammates that you have tagged the item.

If you wish to use a more specific callout, then hold the button instead of quickly pressing it. This will bring up a radial menu, and you can pick what you wish to say from it. The first page contains useful tactical options, while the second has more narrative-based dialogue.

You can use the ping system to let squadmates know you are on the way, wish to assault or defend a position, or just to thank them for their help. There is also a Confirm option to use if you agree with whatever they have pinged and another option to allow you to update them on the status of your class ability, which is very useful.

The game does have a voice chat system, but not everyone is always in the mood to talk in public lobbies or even has a headset. As such, this is a great way to communicate during missions as you try to spread the Emperor’s light all over the galaxy.

Now that you know how to ping information be sure to check out our Space Marine 2 page for more helpful guides.