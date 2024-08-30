How to get to the Bishui Cave Chapter 5 secret area - Black Myth: Wukong Yet another secret, the Bishui Cave contains guilt and betrayal, along with bosses to kill in Black Myth: Wukong.

Chapter 5 of Black Myth: Wukong is home to a secret area with some great loot and essential lore. This is how to get to the mysterious Bishui Cave.

How to get to the Chapter 5 secret area Bishui Cave

Screenshot by Shacknews

To get to the Bishui Cave secret area, we will need to complete the quest involving the Pale-axe Stalwart NPC. You will meet him right at the start of the area, where you get in a fight with him. After he realizes that you are not one of the invading demons, he will reveal himself to be an ally and send you on a quest that involves defeating a number of demonic carts.

Chat with the Pale-Axe Stalwart at the Ashen Pass I Shrine area until he repeats his dialogue. After that, turn and fight the demonic cart on the raised area nearby. This is the Brown-Iron Cart, and he is a rough introduction to these fights. They tend to take place in very small areas where the area of effect fire damage the carts do can really cause problems. Make sure you use the Fire Proof Mantle from the Chapter 1 secret area to protect yourself from the flames.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Three of the carts are found along the required paths for the story, but here are the details just so you never get surprised by having to fight one. You'll need to take them out and then chat with Stalwart, so keep that in mind. I’m also going to include details on a fourth cart that, while important, isn’t tied to this secret, from what I can tell.

Brown-Iron Cart - talk to the Pale-Axe Stalwart, then fight this guy on the small bridge and rest. The Stalwart should have moved to the nearby cliff edge where you can talk to him again for new dialogue.

- talk to the Pale-Axe Stalwart, then fight this guy on the small bridge and rest. The Stalwart should have moved to the nearby cliff edge where you can talk to him again for new dialogue. Gray-Bronze Cart - right after the Height of Ember Keeper’s Shrine, you will find this cart. This one is nasty as it happens in an extremely narrow area. Use the gaps to the left and right for cover, and pick him apart as you can.

- right after the Height of Ember Keeper’s Shrine, you will find this cart. This one is nasty as it happens in an extremely narrow area. Use the gaps to the left and right for cover, and pick him apart as you can. Crimson-Silver Cart - after the fight against the Keeper of Flaming Mountain, you will come to this cart. Take it out, rest, then revisit the area to find the Pale-Axe Stalwart has moved here, and talk to him.

- after the fight against the Keeper of Flaming Mountain, you will come to this cart. Take it out, rest, then revisit the area to find the Pale-Axe Stalwart has moved here, and talk to him. The Ma Tianba Cart - this is not tied to the quest and can be found near the Furnace Entrance Shrine after PingPing brings you there. It is part of a separate quest involving the friendly Horse Guai. I am only mentioning it here to avoid any confusion should you come across it on your journey.

If at any point the Pale-Axe Stalwart doesn’t move forward, take out the next cart in the chain and check again. You can also take out all the carts, then backtrack and talk to him at each location, which is what I did. However, the dialogue makes a little more sense this way, so I’d encourage you to do it in the correct order.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Now, continue through the story until you reach a section where a giant spiked ball is trying to crush you as you make your way along a path. Pay close attention to where a lot of flames are burning on the right side as you progress, blocking off a path. You will meet Pingping again, and she will fan away the nearby flames.

Backtrack a little and take the side path that was blocked off, which leads to one of the Samadhi Fire Crystals. Keep following that path all the way down until you reach a massive, frozen door. You'll need to pass a couple of potential boss fights on this path, tied to the Samadhi Fire Crystals, so keep that in mind.

At the end of the path is a massive door, and you will need to fight the Rusty-Gold cart, the last boss before you get to enter the Bishui Cave. I won’t drop any spoilers around here, as the area is pretty straightforward to explore. Talk to the Pale-Axe Stalwart near the huge gate to head inside once the final cart falls.

Now that you know how to get to the Chapter 5 secret area be sure to check our Black Myth: Wukong page for more guides.