Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.8.14860 patch notes fix a bunch of issues From abnormal hair stretching fixes to ensuring the Destined One can change stance, this Black Myth: Wukong update has it all.

Black Myth: Wukong has received an update in the form of version 1.0.8.14860. While the version number is quite a mouthful, the actual patch notes are rather slim, though they do target a few key areas in order to improve player experience. Check them out below!

Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.8.14860 patch notes

The following Black Myth: Wukong patch notes were posted over on the game’s Steam Community page. As for what’s in the notes, there are several hardware issues that have been fixed, along with some mechanical problems where the Destined One wouldn’t be able to perform certain actions or become stuck.

The patch size is approximately 1.6GB. However, due to the platform's update mechanism, your computer will need to reserve around 80GB of free disk space (not necessarily on the same disk) for temporary storage of the update files.

Major Updates:

Fixed an issue where enabling FSR could cause crashes for some players during startup or the prologue.

Fixed a crash issue in certain areas of the Webbed Hollow when NVIDIA Full Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed an issue where hair would stretch abnormally.

Optimized the hair effects for Yaoguai King "Lingxuzi".

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could get stuck motion in specific situations.

Slightly reduced the stats of Yaoguai King "Captain Wise-Voice".

Fixed an issue where the attack from Lesser Yaoguai "Lantern Warden" in Pagoda Realm could push players into walls.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could get stuck in performing "Whirling Thrusts in Thurst Stance" and become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could not switch stances properly in the sixth chapter.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could encounter stats errors in specific situations.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the quest related to Yaoguai Chief "Daoist Mi" would still appear on Travel menu after the quest became unable to complete.

Fixed an issue where the progress display for collecting Portraits in Journals was incorrect.

Fixed some text errors in Chinese.

Added translations for Portraits in several languages and optimized existing translations.

Added translations for song titles and lyrics in Music library in several languages and corrected display errors in English lyrics.

Optimized translations for Talents, Equipment, and Inventory in several languages and fixed some text errors.

Improved the layout of subtitles in several languages.

Optimized the translation of loading screen tips in several languages.

Additionally, we have identified an issue where setting the system language to Turkish on PS5 causes the game to crash on launch. Similarly, on the PC version, setting Windows system language to Turkish may lead to occasional crashes during certain boss fights. If you encounter this issue, the current temporary workaround is to change the console language to English or another language via the PS5 main menu: Settings > System > Language > Console Language. For the PC version, please change the Windows display language to English or another language via the operating system settings: Settings > Time & Language > Language & Region > Windows display language. We are actively working to resolve this issue and will fix it in an upcoming patch. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Those are your patch notes for Black Myth: Wukong version 1.0.8.14860. Make sure you check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for the latest news, guides, and more patch notes.