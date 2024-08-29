When does the Delta Force PC alpha end? Get in as much playtime as you can because the Delta Force alpha playtest is ending in September.

Delta Force is currently in alpha on PC and players have had about a month to really dig into the game and see what Team Jade is cooking. Given that it is an alpha, the playtest was always destined to end at some point, and that date is coming up soon.

Delta Force alpha playtest end date

The Delta Force alpha will end on Saturday, September 7, 2024. This gives you about one more week to play Team Jade’s popular shooter, assuming you’re reading this toward the end of August. If you have yet to gain access, there’s still time to maybe get in and have some fun, so take a look at our guide on getting into the Delta Force alpha for more info.



Source: Team Jade

For those not in the know, the Delta Force alpha gave players access to two of the game’s modes: Havoc Warfare and Tactical Turmoil. Havoc Warfare is the Battlefield-like mode where teams of 32 duke it out to push through and take objectives in an attacker/defender format or a King of the Hill mode where all points are up for grabs and it’s about maintaining control.

The other mode, Tactical Turmoil, is sort of like Escape from Tarkov. You and up to two other friends are dropped into a map with the goal being to complete contracts, scavenge for loot, and extract. The difficulty arises from the fact there are other players present who are trying to do the same thing.

Overall, the Delta Force alpha has been a blast, even if there were a few issues that need to be ironed out before the Delta Force release date. But the fun isn't over yet, you still have until September 7 before the Delta Force alpha ends.