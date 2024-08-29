ShackStream: 3 Minutes to Midnight takes us on a comedic trip into conspiracy Join us as we try to solve a mystery in a town where everyone has lost their memories on this special 3 Minutes to Midnight livestream!

When an explosion near a remote town in the middle of nowhere wipes the memories of all its residents clean, a few heroines will step up to unravel the mystery of what happened and why. That’s the heart of 3 Minutes to Midnight and we’ll be playing it on a special ShackStream today!

3 Minutes to Midnight came to us from developer and publisher Scarecrow Studio, which released the game on August 22, 2024, on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The game is a point-and-click mystery adventure in the style and slapstick of classic Lucasfilm Games. Players take on the role of Betty Anderson and Mayor Eliza Barret as they aim to unravel the conspiracy that cost their town its memories. That means solving puzzles, investigating the truth, and figuring out what to do with multiple solutions available and multiple endings depending on how you proceed.

Join us as we go live with 3 Minutes to Midnight on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Can we figure out what our characters forgot in 3 Minutes to Midnight or will the secrets turn into a disaster that threatens the remains of the town? Find out as we go live with the game!