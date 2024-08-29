ShackStream: Delta Airlines A320 from JFK to Boston in MSFS Jan embarks on a series of flights to cross the North American continent from east to west.

In today's ShackStream, Jan begins a new Thursday night tour of cross-continent trips in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Tonight's leg is Delta Airlines flight DAL618 from New York to Boston.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be departing New York (KJFK) to Boston (KBOS) in the Fenix A320 for Delta Airlines. Each of the 15 legs in this new tour will take us on an adventure through major metropolitan cities in North America featuring real-life flights, aircraft, and liveries. Popular tools for Microsoft Flight Simulator such as BeyondATC will also be used to show off just how interactive the world can be.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes through the various checklists and hangs out in the cabin during cruise. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.