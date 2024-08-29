Crashed Speeder Intel guide - Star Wars Outlaws Turn the misfortunes of others into easy loot with the Crashed Speeder Intel in Star Wars Outlaws.

The Crashed Speeder Intel is an early and easy mission to complete in Star Wars Outlaws. Reading the right data slate in Mirogana on Toshara is all you need to do to get access to it, but locating the speeder itself might prove tricky. This is where to find it.

Screenshot by Shacknews

To find the datapad you need to read, make your way to the main entrance to Mirogana, where the speeders park. There, you will find an open doorway leading into a workshop with someone doing some welding.

On a crate nearby is the datapad, and you’ll get the Intel when you read it. The datapad tells you that someone has crashed a speeder and needs help. If you check your journal, you will see the crash occurred at a well at the fork of a river to the south of Toshara. There isn’t much chance of helping them now, but we can certainly benefit from their bad luck by looting the site.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Make your way south to the point shown on the map above, past the Grazing Fields and toward the Southern Falls, where the river forks just below the Empire-controlled area. You don't need to go into Empire territory, but you might be close enough at points to run into a patrol or two, so be careful.

Right where the river splits, you will find a large clump of boulders, and there is the well, tucked away from prying eyes. You can climb down inside by using a rope spot to rappel down on the left-hand side. At the bottom is a crate to open that contains some credits, and there are some other resources on the rocky platforms on the way down.

There are lots of valuable quests that allow you to pick up extra equipment, credits, or resources, such as the Counterfeit Credits Intel. Just pay attention to the world of the game, talk to NPCs, and interact with datapads and other objects to find them.

Now that you have found the Crashed Speeder be sure to check out our Star Wars Outlaws page for more useful guides.