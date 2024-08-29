Counterfeit Credits Intel guide - Star Wars Outlaws Counterfeit Credits are flooding the market, and the Pykes need your help to solve it in Star Wars Outlaws.

One of the many missions you can pick up early in Star Wars Outlaws is Counterfeit Credits, where you need to get to the source of fake credits that have been flooding into Mirogana.

Counterfeit Credits Intel guide

Screenshot by Shacknews

You can find the quest in the Pyke-controlled area of Mirogana. Move into the very southern edge of their Stronghold, and you’ll find a character sitting alone at a table in the bar with some credits in front of him.

Talk to him and he will tell you that they need to get to the bottom of the source before the Empire takes an interest, as the boys in white don’t like it when people mess with the money.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Next, it’s time to head to the main market area and look for a merchant called Hen Puon, who is running a store with a green light and a large, heavy netting behind him. Sell him any item from your inventory, and when he tries to offer credits, you automatically call him out for moving counterfeit credits.

He will give you more information, and with that, it is time to make your way to the Crimson Dawn area. Just follow the quest marker to get there, and you will arrive at an area called the Soup Kitchen. You should have a good enough rep with them to walk into the main area, but you won’t be able to get to where you need to be for the mission, as it is restricted if you try to move past the landing pad. This means it’s time to sneak around.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Walk to the very edge of the railing to the right of the steps with the guards on them, then climb up onto the landing pad. Sneak behind the crates to the far side, then use Nix vision to spot the lever you need to pull. This will stop the big fan in front of you, but only for a very short of time.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Let the guard pass, sneak up the fan, and then send Nix at the button to ensure you have time to get in. On the other side, follow the tunnel, drop down the stairs, and then grab everything on the table.

You will ring Waka about the counterfeits and will need to make a choice on who to inform: the Crimson Dawn or the Pykes. If you tell Crimson Dawn, you get some rep with them, and it has to be said that it is quite a good boost. If you stick to the deal with the Pykes, you will get a rep boost and 250 Credits as well.

When you are done, climb up the ladder and look carefully over the nearby ledge to make sure no one is looking. Then, you can drop back down into the area you started in.

Now that you have solved the mystery of the counterfeit credits be sure to check out our Star War Outlaws page for more helpful guides.