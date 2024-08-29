Rice Cocoons full quest guide - Black Myth: Wukong If you are wondering what to do with the Rice Cocoons in Black Myth: Wukong, we have the answers.

If you have happened to find some Rice Cocoons in Black Myth: Wukong and are wondering what to do with them, this guide will tell you everything you need to know.

What to do with Rice Cocoons in Black Myth: Wukong

You can use the Rice Cocoons and one other item called a Proto Armourworm to get the Elder Armourworm Spirit. This is a very long quest, and you may need to backtrack to cover some things that you might have missed.

Getting access to Zodiac Village in the Ruyi Scroll

First, make sure you have access to the secret merchant hub called Zodiac Village. You can read our guide on how to get to Zodiac Village, but you will need to visit Chapter 3, find and defeat a boss called Chen Loong near the Bitter Lake, and then complete some quest steps for him.

How to get three Rice Cocoons

Screenshot by Shacknews

This is the easiest step. To get more Rice Cocoons, all you need to do is break the larger spider cocoons that can be found all around the Webbed Hollow. They don’t seem to drop in any particular area within the Hollow and have a random chance of dropping when you break one. The only ones that don’t seem to drop them are the huge ones that hang from the ceilings and contain the spider monsters.

Where to get the Proto Armourworm

Screenshot by Shacknews

The Proto Armourworm will drop from a boss near the Verdure Bridge Shrine in the Webbed Hollow. When facing the Shrine, go left across a green, partially broken bridge/platform, then continue around to the left and up some stone steps.

To your right, you should see an ornate archway covered in webs, and beyond that, you will see some tunnels filled with cobwebs and tiny spider eggs. Head inside and keep going until you reach a boss called the Elder Armourworm. It’s not a particularly tough fight, so you should be able to take it out without much issue. This will drop the Proto Armourworm when you kill it.

Take the Proto Armourworm to Chen Loong

Screenshot by Shacknews

Now that you have the Proto Armourworm, you need to take it to Chen Loong at his new home in the Zodiac Village. Visit a Shrine and teleport there, then talk to him and select the option to deliver the Armourworm.

Feed the Little Guy

Screenshot by Shacknews

If you rest, you will see that Chen Loong has placed the Proto Armourworm in a basket near the front of his building. Interact with it to feed it a Rice Cocoon, and you’ll need to do this a total of three times, resting in between each time. After you feed it the third time, rest once more, and you can return to find the Elder Armourworm spirit, which is there and ready to be collected.

And that's everything you need to know about the Rice Cocoons quest. If you need more help with the many mysteries in the game, be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page.