Rejected Intel guide - Star Wars Outlaws

Looking to get access to a difficult-to-deal-with trader in Star Wars Outlaws? Don't get rejected.
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

It should not be a shock to learn that Star Wars Outlaws has some shady characters you can do business with. This is how to complete the Rejected mission to get access to one of them.

How to get access to the merchant Lalini Ledeno in Star Wars Outlaws

Map of Mirogana in Star Wars Outlaws
Screenshot by Shacknews

To access a special merchant in Mirogana called Lalini Ledeno, you will need to learn his password so that he will trust you. You can do this by visiting a nearby bar and just listening to people talk. Overly chatty business associates have been the downfall of many a shady merchant, it seems.

Lalini Ledeno can be found in a strange, almost hidden alley between the Pyke-controlled area of Mirogana and the market. When he tells you to leave because he doesn’t know you, head back to the market, which will now be marked on your map, and then venture upstairs and around to the bar in the corner. 

The bar upstairs in the market in Mirogana in Star Wars Outlaws
Screenshot by Shacknews

Go inside and lean against the bar, and you will overhear people talking, which gives you a chance to learn the password. It turns out that you’ll need to use the phrase “You’re a friend of Arlo” when talking to Lalini.

Walk out of the bar and head back to him, then use the phrase from the dialogue options that will appear, and you’ll have access to his wares and will also be able to sell items to him.

Grab what you like, although I would strongly suggest the Agamar Gunslinger Belt. It will allow you to heal for each kill you get while using adrenaline rush, a useful top-up at this point in the game.

Now that you know how to do business with Ledeno, check out our Star Wars Outlaws page for more helpful guides.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

