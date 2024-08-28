Lockpicking guide - Star Wars Outlaws Looking to get past some closed doors in Star Wars Outlaws? Then you'll need to get good at lockpicking.

What kind of third-person adventure would Star War Outlaws be if it didn't have lockpicking? This is a mechanic as old as games themselves, and the one that Massive Entertainment has come up with is quite fun.

How to pick locks in Star Wars Outlaws

To pick locks in Star Wars Outlaws, you will need to get to grips with a rhythm minigame, which involves using your data spike on the locks in question. This plays out quite like a classic rhythm game, and it's all about visual and audible clues.

Interact with any lock, and you will get a visual similar to the one above. The data spike will be in the center of some rotating and moving mechanisms, and there will be two lights on the right side. The yellow light will flash to a rhythm, and you will need to match the rhythm by hitting the fire button every time it does.

Doing so will lock the relevant mechanism in place, and you can then move on to the next one. Every time you get it right, the blue light will also flash, letting you know that you have part of the mechanism locked down. There is also a beat that plays, a rhythmic clicking that will give you an audible clue on where to click the button.

I find it best to focus on the yellow light, let it play through a couple of times to learn the rhythm, and then "fire" along with it. I haven't run into a lock yet that resets if I got a beat wrong, but that might be something we need to worry about later in the game.

Now that you know how to pick locks, make sure you check out our Star War Outlaws page for more helpful guides.