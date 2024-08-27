How to unlock the Choir of One catalysts - Destiny 2 Enhance the power of Choir of One with its three Exotic catalysts in Destiny 2.

Choir of One has three different Exotic catalysts for you to choose from in Destiny 2. Unlocking these catalysts will take a bit of work, as you’ll need to run through the Encore mission three times and find a secret chest during each run. Here’s how to get each catalyst and where to find the secret chests in Encore: Overture.

How to unlock Choir of One catalysts

You must complete the Specimen ID: NES007 quest before you can get started on the Subsistence catalyst for Choir of One. Completing NES007 will cause special puzzles to appear in Encore: Overture and grant you access to a new Hub area. Take a look at our Encore guide if you're not sure how to complete the Exotic mission.

Subsistence catalyst - //Choir: Eternal

To get the Subsistence catalyst for Choir of One, you need to collect the //Choir: Eternal quest from Banshee-44. This quest requires you to open a secret chest in Encore and complete the mission on Expert. The secret chest is only available after solving the Hub room puzzle. While you’re on your way there, you might as well grab a couple of the other secret chests too. The first one is right after the first couple of platforming puzzles.

The first secret chest is appears after solving the cube puzzle. Destroy all the cubes in the correct sequence. The small cube indicates the next one to break.

The first secret chest is after the purple hole in the wall. Drop down into the hallway and instead of veering right to go outside to the first dunk point, veer left down a slim alley. In here you will find a Conflux, activate it to begin the puzzle. The puzzle is simple: Shoot the cube that has the smaller cube below it. The small cube will change position until all eight boxes are destroyed.

The next secret chest is accessed right by the first Planetary Piston. Go through the door and instead of going up the gravity lift, interact with the Conflux. Go through the Vex portal on your right to be teleported back to the start.

Scan another Vex Conflux and a beam of light will connect the Conflux to some Vex plates hidden around the area. Just follow the beam of light and destroy the plates. This part has a timer, but destroying a plate will extend the limit. Once all of them are gone, the chest will appear and you’ll earn Command Frame II.

The final chest is in the Hub, but to get there you need to reach the research room where you scan the Exo body and listen to the recording. There will be a new Conflux you can scan that activates a portal. Go through the portal to reach the Hub.

This room has several Vex portals around the outside, with a barrier ceiling and pink orbs above you. Depositing an Access module will shoot a beam of light from one portal to another. This indicates that the portal you activated will teleport you above wherever the line points.

Go through the portal, destroy the orb, and return to the Hub. The orb you destroyed will be closed and the orbs on either side of it will have a timer. You’ll now need to find the Vex portal that will teleport you up to them and destroy them before the timer runs out. Repeat this until each one is gone. Return to the Hub and open the chest, this is the secret chest you need for Banhee's quest, //Choir: Eternal. All you need to do now is complete Encore: Overture on Expert.

Destabilizing Rounds catalyst

Pending…

Onslaught catalyst

Pending…

With your Choir of One catalysts unlocked (and the Command Frame upgrades acquired), return to the Enclave and reshape your Exotic Auto Rifle! You’ll find more Exotic weapon unlock guides over on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.