Specimen ID: NES007 quest - Destiny 2 Where to find the Specimen ID: NES007 quest in Destiny 2 and how to get it back if it disappears.

The start of Act 3 for Episode: Echoes has introduced Specimen ID: NES007 to Destiny 2. This quest can be collected during the Exotic mission Encore, but some players are reporting that it disappears from their inventory. What’s more, you need to complete this quest if you want to unlock the upgrades for Choir of One, like the intrinsic improvements and the catalysts.

Specimen ID: NES007 quest

The Specimen ID: NES007 quest is unlocked from the Exotic mission, Encore: Overture. It is found on the Exo body you need to scan to progress through the mission. Collecting it and then completing the mission may cause NES007 to disappear from your inventory. If this happens, progress through A Rising Chorus: Act 3, it should reappear during Step 7.

Get to Step 7 of the Act 3 campaign and you'll get NES007 back again.

Pick the quest up from Failsafe and then go about completing each of the five steps. The first three have you defeating Vex and collecting some Data from Echoes activities.

Defeat 100 Vex using Solar damage Extract Data from Echoes activities and defeat Vex bosses Rapidly defeat Vex Speak with Failsafe in the H.E.L.M. Place the Exo Prototype in the display area

Most of NES007 can be completed in The Orrery Lost Sector on Nessus in the Artifact’s Edge area. There are enough Vex in here that you can smash through each step in one or two laps. For the Vex bosses, make sure you’re defeating the Nightmare Harpies, as they also count.

With Specimen ID: NES007 completed, you will unlock a new Hub area in the Exotic mission, Encore. This area is needed in order to unlock the Choir of One catalyst. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more information.