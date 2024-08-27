ShackStream: Eldenvania Episode 4 Our journey through Elden Ring with Castlevania equipment and rules continues today as we aim to put Godrick the Grafted in the grave!

Another week brings another episode of the Eldenvania ShackStream, where we play through Elden Ring strictly using equipment and rules that apply to most Castlevania games! We were cut short by Godrick the Grafted last stream. Can we overcome the small gap of health that kept us from victory and extinguish his evil with the Vampire Killer once and for all?

Find out as we go live with Eldenvania on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

In case you forgot, here are the rules of the Eldenvania run, as imposed by myself:

A whip must be used as the main weapon. It will have holy attributes.

Castlevania subweapon stand-ins can be used, but not as the main weapon, including holy water pots, daggers, and an axe to name a few. Special versions of items like Kukri can be used as long as it fits a subweapon class.

Flasks cannot be used readily. We have a talisman that restores FP on kills (acting as Hearts), and a flask heal can only be used if we discover a secret wall (wall chicken rule).

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into Eldenvania and ShackStreams like it. We do our best to try to bring you the best livestream content we can. If you appreciate what we’re doing, we invite you to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel if you haven’t already. You can even subscribe for free if you happen to have Amazon Prime and link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming. That gets you a free Shacknews subscription to use as you please. If you want to throw that subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Godrick has been grafting for far too long. We’re going to graft our whip to his face at high-speed, so tune in as we go live with Eldenvania on this week’s ShackStream!