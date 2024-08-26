How to change server region - Deadlock It's possible to change regions in Deadlock using some developer commands.

Deadlock automatically sorts players in the region it thinks best suits the user. For some players, this might be no problem, but others may find that they need to shake it up every so often. The good news is that it’s easy to change region in Deadlock, you just need to enter a quick console command.

How to change region

Changing your region in Deadlock is as simple as pressing F7 and entering one of the following console commands. You will immediately connect to the other server and the server times will be displayed on the lower-right. Remember that these times are adjusted for your location, even if you are connecting to a different region.

Deadlock change region console commands Region Command Automatic citadel_region_override -1 North America citadel_region_override 0 Europe citadel_region_override 1 Asia citadel_region_override 2 South America citadel_region_override 3 Oceania citadel_region_override 5

Just copy the command that you need for the region and paste it into the dialog box that appears when you press F7 when at the main menu. Press Enter to confirm the input. You will see the region change on the right-hand side. The server times will also update.

You can change the region around as much as you like. Ideally, you should have it set to automatic, that way the game can just put you where it thinks is best. However, if you’ve got friends in other countries, you’ll want to coordinate your region-hopping efforts.

