Fatal Run 2089 brings another classic Atari IP back in a new game A mix between racing and vehicular car combat, Fatal Run 2089 will be coming soon to PC and consoles.

Atari is set to bring back another of its classic IP in a new title with Fatal Run 2089. The original Fatal Run was released in 1990 on the Atari 7800 and put players behind the wheel of a combat-modded vehicle in a post-apocalyptic sprint to save the remaining human race. Fatal Run 2089 takes that foundation to a new title built in Unreal Engine 5 and developed by MNSTR Studio, and it will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in the near future.

Atari and MNSTR Studio announced the details of Fatal Run 2089 in a reveal trailer posted this week. The game looks gorgeous and high-adrenaline keeping the fast-paced vehicle combat trappings of the original intact as players take bristling vehicles equipped with a multitude of weapons through vast apocalyptic maps. It sounds like Fatal Run’s runs will feature a multitude of branching paths and shortcuts that should make for replayabillity, and players will be able to choose between a few cars that prioritize speed, firepower, armor, and other features as you race to deliver precious goods to human hubs in the apocalypse.

Fatal Run was a solid title on the Atari 7800 back in the day, and it should come as no surprise that Atari is revisiting that library of games given it just recently announced the Atari 7800+ console, which features the classic style of the original in a new format that can play both Atari 2600 and 7800 games. Even so, Atari also continues to build new versions of its classics, which we’ve seen in the likes of Berzerk: Recharged and the upcoming Yars Rising.

We don’t have a release date for Fatal Run 2089 just yet, so stay tuned for more details as they drop on the Atari tag, right here at Shacknews.