Should you buy the VIP invite to Gorak's suite or walk away from the Broker - Star Wars Outlaws

When you first arrive in Makal’s cantina in Star Wars Outlaws, a nearby broker makes an interesting offer. He claims to have a VIP Invite to where you need to be if you have the credits. Should you accept the invite or walk away?

Should you accept the invite or walk away in Star Wars Outlaws?

Screenshot by Shacknews

You will need to get upstairs to Gorak’s suit, and the broker will offer you an easy way. For 50 credits, he will sell you an invite that he claims will open the elevator door and allow you up. At this point in the game, that 50 credits is going to feel like a lot. You also don’t even know if it will work, so it's best to ignore the shady man who hangs around this den of iniquity.

After a little exploring, you will find there is an easy enough route to where you want to go, and if you buy the invite, you will soon discover that you have been conned. The invite is fake and does nothing, and you need to go via the free route anyway.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Walk into the back of the bar, over to the right side. Past the elevator door that you can’t go in, you will find a small storage room. Go inside, and on the far wall will be a vent. Open it up, climb inside, and follow the route all the way around to drop down into the elevator from the other side. You can then activate it to go upstairs.

Your subterfuge won’t last long, as Gorak will almost instantly realize you are someone that he doesn’t recognize, and that will be that, but not before Nix has the chance to steal something from him.

When you get back downstairs, you will be introduced to a new NPC called Danka and the syndicate system. Essentially, you cannot work with one of them and not have it annoy the others. This means you need to constantly balance who you are working for and do missions to impress the Syndicates in order to earn their favor and get access to the bigger jobs.

Gorak is actually a part of this system, so don't write off your relationship with him yet, as you will want to get in his good graces at some point during the game, and you will have a chance to do just that sooner than you think.

Now that you have settled into your new life on a brand new planet check out our Star Wars Outlaws page for further guides.