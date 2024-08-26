Where to get the Club Tarsus Keycard - Star Wars Outlaws As you sneak around Club Tarsus in Star Wars Outlaws, you will realize you need a keycard to get past a security door.

As you try to steal the identicard in the office of Club Tarsus in Star Wars Outlaws, you will need to get your hands on a keycard to get access to the main office. This is where you can find it.

Where to get the Club Tarsus Keycard - Star Wars Outlaws

Screenshot by Shacknews

To get the Club Tarsus Keycard, you need to steal it from a guard who is walking around the club. You can do this using NIx’s steal option when you are close to them.

On the balcony, directly outside the door through a small alcove, there is a guard that you can steal from, but they do not possess the card you need. Go down to the far end of the balcony and wait there. After a short time, the guard you need will appear. He has short hair and is easy to spot because of this uniform and armor.

Hit the Alt button on the keyboard or the left shoulder button on the controller, go over him with the reticle, and then use the steal option. Hit the prompted button when Nix is beside them, and you’ll get the keycard after your little friend lifts it from them and brings it back to you.

Return to the door, open it, and head inside. You’ll need to sneak around a little, and you can find the door you need to open on the back left, near the desk. You can use the data spike that you recently repaired to do this by hitting the trigger button in time with the beat.

Beware, as guards will arrive, and you will be forced to shoot your way out of the club. This will send you on something of a mad dash to get out of there that sets you up nicely for the rest of your adventure.

Now that you know how to get the Club Tarsus keycard feel free to check out our Star Wars Outlaws page for more guides.