How to get credits for Preeban - Star Wars Outlaws Preeban needs credits if you want his help in Star Wars Outlaws. This is where to get them.

The very first thing you will need to do in Star Wars Outlaws is get credits for Preeban so that he will fix your broken data spike. This will introduce you to a mechanic involving the ever-helpful Nix that you will come to rely on throughout the game.

Where to get credits for Preeban

Screenshot by Shacknews

From Preeban’s shop, walk down the steps in front of you and follow the alley until you arrive at a new alley that cuts off to the left. Take that, then look left at the end of the alley. You will see a member of the security forces there wearing a cloak. Hold Alt on the keyboard or the left shoulder button on the controller to bring up a special vision mode that shows you environmental options. This is called Nix Mode, as it allows you to use Nix to interact with various elements in the world around you.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Hover your cursor over the guard, and you will have the option to steal from him. This will send in Nix, who will jump up on him when you hit the prompted button and grab some credits. Nix will then wander over to you, and you can take the Credits from him.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Walk back down the alley you just came from, and turn left at the end. You will see yet another guard there. You can do the same trick: use the special vision and then the steal to send Nix in for the sneaky play and get more Credits.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Turn back around and walk back toward Preeban’s shop, but venture down the street on the left side this time. At the end, you will see a small alcove on the right, almost hidden by some pipes. Stand just down from the steps, and you can send in Nix to pick up some more credits.

When you have done this, you will have the 100 credits that you need to get Preeban to fix the broken data spike, and then you can get up to all sorts of mischief. This method of stealing is very useful throughout the game. You can use it to get Credits, weapons, grenades, and info that you might otherwise never get your hands on. You can even get keycards to open up rooms or buildings that might be closed off.

Now that you have enough credits to pay off Preeban, if you want to read more helpful guides, check out our Star Wars Outlaws page.