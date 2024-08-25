How to heal - Deadlock Running low on health in Deadlock? It's time to utilize any of the healing methods that are available.

Run out of health in Deadlock and your hero will die. It’s a straightforward concept and one we’re all familiar with, but the business of healing yourself is where things get tricky. Deadlock doesn’t currently appear to have health pots for players to use. However, there are plenty of other ways you can heal.

How to heal

One way to heal in Deadlock is to leave combat and wait for your natural health regeneration to kick in. Unfortunately, this is a time-consuming process and should only really be used if you are out of all other options and desperately need to stay alive.

Look for the creep with the health icon banner, it will heal you.

Source: Shacknews

The good news is that there are a few other ways you can heal. Depending on your team composition, you might have a healer that is able to restore your health. Each lane should also have a minion with a banner that has a plus sign on it – this little guy will heal you every so often.

You can purchase some spells from the shop that have an Active effect that will heal you.

Source: Shacknews

There are also a few upgrades you can purchase from the shop. These are spells that you can assign to another key (Z, X, C, or V) and cast whenever you want (provided they’re not on cooldown). During the playtest, you should be able to purchase: Healing Rite, Health Nova, and Restorative Locket. Each of these will heal you and provide a different effect (Healing Rite actually has an upgrade called Rescue Beam).

Healing in Deadlock is critical for maintaining control of a lane. It’ll also help you stay in a team fight for longer or give you a slightly better chance of survival in risky situations, like pushing a Guardian while there are no creeps around. Be sure to keep an eye on our Deadlock page as we dive deeper into Valve’s new game.