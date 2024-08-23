Apple reportedly targeting September 10 for iPhone 16 event The tech company is also expected to reveal new models of AirPods and Apple Watches.

As fall approaches, we’re likely getting closer to the reveal of the next iPhone, as well as other product refreshes from Apple. While the tech company has yet to announce anything, a new report alleges that Apple is planning to reveal the iPhone 16 on September 10, 2024.

A report from Bloomberg claims that inside sources have indicated plans for an Apple Event on September 10. Said event would be where Apple reveals the iPhone 16, which would hit store shelves later in the month. The outlet states Apple will also reveal new models of the AirPods and Apple Watch devices.



Source: Apple

A September 10 date would be in line with past fall Apple Events, which typically fall in the first month of the season. The release of the iPhone 16 is also expected to coincide with the public launch of iOS 18, which notably adds a suite of AI-powered features to Apple products.

Apple has yet to announce a September event, but an official confirmation is likely a couple of weeks away. For all your Apple news, stick with Shacknews.