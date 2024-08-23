[Redacted] is a roguelike from Striking Distance set in the Callisto Protocol universe Striking Distance and Krafton are assembling an action roguelike in which players will attempt to escape the randomized horrors of Black Iron Prison or die trying.

Striking Distance and Krafton returned at Gamescom to unveil one of the first look at the new project the Callisto developer has been working on. Officially titled [Redacted], it’s a top-down, action roguelike set in the Callisto universe that will have players fighting their way out of the mutated experimentation and catastrophe of the Black Iron Prison. It’ll also feature the usual progress-through-death staple of the genre, as well as varied equipment, weapons, suits, and more to help players survive the horrors that await.

[Redacted] was fully unveiled by Striking Distance and Krafton during Gamescom 2024, getting a fresh trailer giving us one of our first looks at the game. In this game, players take on the role of a security guard at Black Iron that attempts to fight their way out of the failing facility to reach the last escape pod. While [Redacted] is certainly set in the Callisto Protocol universe, it looks quite different from the previous game. Striking Distance has gone with a cel-shaded art style that provides a slightly more cartoonish look compared to the sci-fi horror of the original game.

[Redacted] will have many of the trappings of the roguelike genre. Players will take on mutated monsters, but also other characters in the game attempting to get to the pod just the same as the security guard. Dying means getting another chance with improved gear, weapons, and other options that can help your survival, but beware of where you fell. The corpse you leave behind will come back as a mutated being that will attack you on sight.

[Redacted] was teased earlier this year and is now slated to launch on October 31 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Stay tuned for more details on the game as they drop, right here at Shacknews.