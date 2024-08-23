How to complete the Fox Quest in Black Myth: Wukong One of the sadder mysteries in Black Myth: Wukong, this is how to help the restless fox spirit.

There are a lot of secret quests in Black Myth: Wukong, so it can be hard to figure out how to solve them all. If you’d like to complete the fox spirit’s quest, this is what you need to do.

How to complete the Fox Quest in Black Myth: Wukong

The fox spirit can be found along a trail, on a corpse lying against a wooden structure to the left of the Forest of Felicity Shrine in Chapter 3. Go near it, and it will speak to you and ask you to help.

The fox spirit was once helped by a man who found it wounded. The spirit was grateful until the man had a nightmare and killed it, then set off on his own path to become a monk, abandoning the spirit. The fox wishes to confront the man, saying he can be found in the left part of the Thunderclap Temple ahead.

Screenshot by Shacknews

The spirit will turn you into a fox, which has a significant benefit. You can move ahead without attracting much attention in this form. Should you lose the form for any reason, you will have an item called the Snow Fox Brush that you can use to change back.

Follow the path all the way to the end. This is a pretty long path, and it winds and twists a bit, but keep following it through a red wall where two yellow-robed enemies try to ambush you and keep going until you reach a broken-down wooden arch with a Shrine beside it.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Just beyond that is a large bunch of enemies and a set of steps on the right-hand side leading up toward an ominous red glowing shape. It’s boss fight time, as you need to take out one of the Captains mentioned in the Pagoda by The Third Prince if you wish to progress. After you take out Captain Kalpa Wave, head forward into the temple and activate the Temple Entrance Shrine.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Go straight ahead through the building ahead of you, and you will see a large staircase guarded by four caster enemies. Take the stairs up on the left side, then run around the outside of the new area before taking the stairs on the left that lead down to another temple.

Head inside, and you’ll find a staircase on the right. Take this up, and when you reach the top, turn to the right, move down the walkway, and you will come to a small door. There will be two casters here, so take them out before you move forward, as their lightning powers can be pretty annoying. You are actually quite close to the Chapter 3 location of the Horse Guai here.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Go through that, and you will find a large stone staircase just a little to your left. Go in there, and you will find the monk. Make sure you use the Snow Fox Brush to turn into fox form if you need to before you head inside, as it will trigger a cutscene and subsequent boss fight.

Return to the corpse and talk to the spirit again to free them properly, and you will receive the Snow Fox Brush Curio in return. Now that the snow fox quest has been completed be sure to check our Black Myth: Wukong page for more helpful guides.