How to recover mana in Black Myth: Wukong There are a limited number of ways you can recharge your mana in Black Myth: Wukong, but mastering them will allow you to keep casting spells.

Mana is the resource you use to cast spells in Black Myth: Wukong. Cast enough and you’re going to run out, which leads to the question: How do I recover my mana? Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as waiting for it to replenish like your stamina, you’ll need to either play a specific way, spend some time upgrading the Destined One, or get good at dodging.

How to recover mana

The Spirit Shards upgrade lets you recover some mana if you can crash a foe out of the Immobilize stun.

Mana does not naturally recharge over time in Black Myth: Wukong. Mana will only recover in a few unique situations: resting at a shrine, dying and respawning, or using specific upgrades and gear.

When you spend 30 Sparks, you will unlock a new upgrade node on the Mysticism tab for Immobilize. The Spirit Shards upgrade recovers a moderate amount of mana if you crash an immobilized enemy. Crashing basically means dealing enough damage to blast the foe out of the stunlock before it naturally fades.

Then there is the Galeguard armor. This armor also recovers a moderate amount of mana, except you’ll need to perform three consecutive perfect dodges within a short timeframe to activate the effect. I hope you’ve been practicing your dodges!

How to upgrade mana

On the other hand, the Spiritual Awakening node will upgrade how much mana you have.

The other bit of good news is that you can upgrade how much mana you have in Black Myth: Wukong. Similarly, spend 30 Sparks and a new node will unlock on the Foundations tab called Spiritual Awakening. This moderately increases your maximum mana for each point you invest into it.

Recovering and upgrading your mana will no doubt be a high priority, especially as you come to realize that it’s not recharging like your stamina. It’s a bit of a rude shock, especially when you’re in the throes of a tough boss fight like the Whiteclad Noble. Make sure you check out our Black Myth: Wukong topic for other tips, guides for helping NPCs, and walkthroughs for the boss fights.