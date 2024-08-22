The Old Rattle-Drum quest in Black Myth: Wukong Have you found the Old Rattle-Drum and are wondering what to do with it? It's time to tidy up the past.

If you have discovered the Old Rattle-Drum in Black Myth: Wukong and have no idea what to do with it, then you are in luck. This old mystery has been solved.

What to do with the Old Rattle-Drum

If you bring the Old Rattle-Drum to very specific places in the Yellow Wing Ridge, you can help solve a mystery for a ghostly child. Needless to say, some tragedy struck along the way.

The first thing you need to do is get the Old Rattle-Drum if you don’t have it. To do this you will need to defeat Tiger Vanguard in your pursuit of the Keenness of Tiger and then continue exploring past the Crouching Tiger Temple all the way to Windrest Hamlet.

Past that, you will find a bridge, and patrolling that bridge is the Tiger’s Acolyte. Defeat him to get the Old Rattle-Drum. You will need to be careful during this fight, as he will lure you to the edge of the bridge and attempt to knock you off.

Location #1

Screenshot by Shacknews

Return to Windrest Hamlet and go in through the main doors at the back. Turn left and walk a small bit, and your screen will turn grey, and you will be prompted to use the drum. Doing so will cause the boy to speak. Deal with the enemies that spawn; then, it’s on to the next location.

Location #2

Screenshot by Shacknews

Go back to the Valley of Despair, where you fought the giant rat and his small father, and make sure you have taken out the Stone Vanguard to get the Sternness of Stone first. If not, the guide above will give you all the information you need. When you have it, you may open the large gates that block your progress.

Go through them and walk down the path, turning under the wooden structures on the right side when you get to the bottom. Watch out for a few small enemies hiding in there. Once again, the child shall speak out, requesting that you bang the drum.

Location #3

Screenshot by Shacknews

It’s time to head all the way back to the start of the chapter as we return to Sandgate Village. Go to the front gate and then turn left, moving toward the back through the small gate. Once again, the screen changes, and rattling the drum will cause the boy to appear and then hop down the well.

Follow him down, and you will need to fight a secret boss, the Mad Tiger. He is the brother of the Tiger Vanguard, and just like him, he can fight ferociously, but I actually think he is the easiest fight of the three Tiger duels.

Watch out for his slam attacks, which cause the ground to explode with rocks doing area-of-effect damage, and you should be fine. Once he is defeated, move deeper into the cave, and you will find a chest. Open it to receive the Plaguebane Gourd. You will get less healing than usual from it, but it will increase your damage for a while after drinking.

And that’s it; the Old Rattle-Drum mystery has been resolved. Just in case you missed out on another mystery, you might want to revisit Chapter 1 if you missed the three bells in the forest that lead to a secret area.