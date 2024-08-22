New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Delivering a Fenix A321 to Manchester in MSFS

It's time for a delivery flight of the brand new Fenix A321 from its factory in Hamburg, Germany, to Manchester in the UK.

Jan Ole Peek
Jan Ole Peek
FenixSim
1

In today's ShackStream, it's time for a change of pace. After a couple of weeks of fast-paced action in Delta Force, Jan is heading back into Microsoft Flight Simulator to put the new Fenix Airbus A321 to the test.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be loading into a brand new Fenix A321 at the Airbus Factory in Hamburg (EDDH). He'll then be heading for about an hour-long flight over to Manchester in the UK (EGCC) to deliver the airplane to its new home for British Airways.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes through the various checklists and hangs out in the cabin during cruise. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Tonight's trip to the farm will be the first in a series of many in Farming Simulator 22, so come be part of the early beginnings and watch the farm grow.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

