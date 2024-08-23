Vyse is Valorant's newest sentinel Agent The robotic new character uses liquid metal to trap and disarm enemies.

Riot Games has revealed the next playable character coming to its tactical shooter, Valorant. She’s a robot named Ryse, and she uses liquid metal to manipulate the battlefield, ensnaring opponents and isolating them from their teammates. She’ll arrive in Episode 9 Act 2.

Ryse is Valorant’s 26th Agent, described as a “metallic mastermind.” As a sentinel, her abilities revolve around locking down enemies and hindering their ability to play the objective. Here’s a full list of Vyse’s abilities and what they do.



Source: Riot Games

Arc Rose: EQUIP an Arc Rose. Target a surface and FIRE to place a stealthed Arc Rose, or ALT Fire to place the Arc Rose through it. REUSE to blind all players looking at it. This ability can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED.

EQUIP an Arc Rose. Target a surface and FIRE to place a stealthed Arc Rose, or ALT Fire to place the Arc Rose through it. REUSE to blind all players looking at it. This ability can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED. Shear: EQUIP filaments of liquid metal. FIRE to place a hidden wall trap. When an enemy crosses, an indestructible wall bursts from the ground behind them. The wall lasts for a brief time before dissipating.

EQUIP filaments of liquid metal. FIRE to place a hidden wall trap. When an enemy crosses, an indestructible wall bursts from the ground behind them. The wall lasts for a brief time before dissipating. Razorvine: EQUIP a nest of liquid metal. FIRE to launch. Upon landing, the nest becomes invisible. When ACTIVATED, it sprawls out into a large razorvine nest which slows and damages all players who move through it.

EQUIP a nest of liquid metal. FIRE to launch. Upon landing, the nest becomes invisible. When ACTIVATED, it sprawls out into a large razorvine nest which slows and damages all players who move through it. (ULT) Steel Garden: EQUIP a bramble of liquid metal. FIRE to send the metal erupting from you as a torrent of metal thorns, JAMMING enemy primary weapons after a brief windup.

Vyse will join the Valorant roster when Episode 9 Act 2 begins on August 28, 2024. Stick with Shacknews for more Valorant news.