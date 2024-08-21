What is Evanescence in Black Myth: Wukong? Evanescence in Black Myth: Wukong won't bring you to life, but it might just save it.

There is a lot to learn about in Black Myth: Wukong, so you'd be forgiven for feeling some confusion sometimes when new phrases come your way. Let's break down what Evanescence is in the game.

What is Evanescence in Black Myth: Wukong?

Screenshot by Shacknews

Evanescence is a skill in the Mysticism tree that is tied to the Immobilze skill. You can find this under Self-Advance in the Shrine menu. You are likely to first see it mentioned on the Bronze Armguard that you get in Chapter 1, which tells you that performing a light attack following Evanescence directly triggers the "Finisher of Light Attack Combo."

Evanescence is a difficult thing to pull off, but the best way to think of it is as the Black Myth: Wukong version of a parry. Waiting to Immobilize an enemy until just as they are about to hit you will extend the duration of the immobilization and ensure the target takes far more damage from attacks.

It's risky, as you want to wait until the very last second to use it, and that leaves you open to mistiming and taking damage yourself. The payoff can be tremendous, however. It's the second skill in the left tree for Immobilize, and you'll need to put one point into Crash to be able to get it.

All in all, it is a fantastic skill that allows you to pump out plenty of damage, and I personally have had a lot of fun building around the Immobilize skill and really taking advantage of various damage buffs to smash my enemies.

Now that you know all about Evanescence