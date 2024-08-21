How to get Yaoguai Cores in Black Myth: Wukong If you want more damage in Black Myth: Wukong, you'll need Yaoguai Cores to build new weapons.

In Black Myth: Wukong, there are a lot of new staves to build that will give you benefits in combat, like increased damage or higher critical chance. To do so, you'll need a lot of resources like the Yaoguai Cores. This is how to get them.

How to get Yaoguai Cores in Black Myth: Wukong

To get fresh Yaoguai Cores, you will need to kill enemies, open chests, or purchase them from the Shrines. They can be quite rare, no matter how you plan on getting them, so it might take a while to get the Cores that you need if you have a new weapon you are eager to craft.

Killing enemies is really the thing you do most in the game, and you will find you gather up a lot of the Yaoguai Cores you need this way. While never a guaranteed drop, you obviously increase your odds just by killing more enemies. You also have a better chance of getting them from tougher enemies, in my experience.

Chests are another great way to get any kind of crafting material in the game. You will need to look for the large wood or metal chests that you can find on the ground. You can get drops this way, although they are quite rare and not a reliable source.

Finally, the Shrines. These all contain a shared store for each chapter that will sell you a limited amount of resources. You will need to buy them with Will, and the stock will be very limited. The Shrines usually offer just enough for you to be able to avoid the cursed "Oh, I just need one of them!" moments that we all hate so much.

Now that you know how to get Yaoguai Cores in Black Myth: Wukong, be sure to check out our guide on the complex process of getting the Sternness of Stone and the Keennes of Tiger, an important part of moving through the game's second chapter.