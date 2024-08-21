All Epitaph Prime Relics in Warframe The ultimate Condition Overload primer has been given the gilded treatment in Warframe. This is how to get it.

The Epitaph, one of the best secondary weapons in Warframe for melee builds, has gotten the Prime treatment. These are the Prime Relics you will need to farm so you can get your hands on this weapon. Well, get it on your hands, I guess.

All Epitaph Prime Relics in Warframe

The Relics you will need to farm for Epitaph Prime are as follows:

Blueprint - Axi 06 - Common

Barrel - Lith W4 - Uncommon

Receiver - Neo E4 - Rare

The best places to farm Relics in Warframe

Screenshot by Shacknews

Knowing where to go for effective Relic farming is critical to getting everything you need as quickly as you can, so the following missions are great.

Lith Relics - The best node for Lith is Hepit in the Void, and it likely always will be. This is a super quick Capture mission. You can be in and out in under a minute, and it is even quicker if you use a fast Frame. You may end up getting some Aya instead of a Lith, but that will come in useful during a Prime Resurgence anyway.

Meso Relics - A Void Capture mission at the Ukko node, this time for a good chance of getting Meso Relics. You can also run of the Olympus Disruption mission on Mars.

Neo Relics - Another Disruption for Neo, as Ur on Uranus will give Neo Relic drops on the B and C Rotations. Newer players want to make their way to Eris, to the Xini node, instead. You can still get Neo Relics there, but the difficulty level is lower.

Axi Relics - The Apollo Disruption mission on Lua, on Rotations B and C, will get you Axi Relics.

Once you have the Relics you need, you need to go to the proper mission to open them. Open the Navigation screen and select the Void Fissure missions. Pick the mission that matches your target Relic, and then start it. You need to take out the golden enemies and collect the reactant they drop, and the Relic will open after you grab ten pieces.

I strongly advise jumping into the recruiting chat and gathering up some other folks to do group farming and Relic opening. It will save you a lot of time, as you can all run the same Relics together and select from a shared reward pool, so if anyone gets the part you need, you can select it, too.

Now that you know all the Epitaph Prime Relics that you need don't forget to put in the work and farm up the Sevagoth Prime Relics as well.