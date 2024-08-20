ShackStream: Eldenvania Episode 3 This week, our first priority is crushing a pesky Crucible Knight on our way to defeat Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle!

Another Tuesday means it’s time to return to our adventures in Eldenvania! It’s the Elden Ring run where we’re playing entirely by Castlevania rules, and this week we’re looking for vengeance against a nasty foe… Not Godrick quite yet, but the dastardly Crucible Knight in Stormveil Castle!

The Crucible Knight clipped our progress through Stormveil last week, so getting this jerk out of our way is the first order of business. Then, it’s onward to Godrick the Grafted. Join us as we go live with Eldenvania on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

In case you forgot, here are the rules of the Eldenvania run, as imposed by mnyself:

A whip must be used as the main weapon. It will have holy attributes.

Castlevania subweapon stand-ins can be used, but not as the main weapon, including holy water pots, daggers, and an axe to name a few. Special versions of items like Kukri can be used as long as it fits a subweapon class.

Flasks cannot be used readily. We have a talisman that restores FP on kills (acting as Hearts), and a flask heal can only be used if we discover a secret wall (wall chicken rule)

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into Eldenvania and ShackStreams like it. We do our best to try to bring you the best livestream content we can. If you appreciate what we’re doing, we invite you to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel if you haven’t already. You can even subscribe for free if you happen to have Amazon Prime and link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming. That gets you a free Shacknews subscription to use as you please. If you want to throw that subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

The Crucible Knight is going to get his on this week’s episode, so join us as we go live shortly and crack the whip on this week’s Eldenvania!