How to get guidance to absorb spirits in Black Myth: Wukong The world of Black Myth: Wukong is filled with mystery. Thankfully, there are those who offer us guidance.

If you have downed a difficult early boss in Black Myth: Wukong and are being told that you cannot absorb spirits without guidance, then you have some progress to make in order to resolve the issue.

How to get guidance in Black Myth: Wukong if you cannot absorb spirits

Screenshot by Shacknews

If you took out the Wandering Wight as you explored the opening section of Black Myth: Wukong, then you will have noticed that it dropped a glimmering blue spirit after it died. In order to be able to interact with this, you need to continue moving forward through the forest; you cannot absorb the spirit at this time.

Head down the path that the Wandering White was patrolling, and make your way through the door and along the old wooden platforms. You will come to the Guanyin temple, and there will be another boss fight. Deal with that, then continue forward into the Bamboo Grove.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Keep moving forward until you come to the Snake Trail Shrine at the bottom of some stone steps. Climb the steps, and you will find a new NPC on your right. He will upgrade your Gourd for you, and from that point, you will be able to interact with the fallen spirits and absorb them. From there, you can equip them in your inventory and use them in combat.

Spirits offer a powerful means of attack as you quickly transform into them and unleash a signature move. For example, the Wandering Wight will perform a vicious headbutt that can knock back and stagger enemies. You can also level them up by using resources dropped by other powerful enemies after you defeat them.

You don't have to worry about going back to collect the Wight spirit. At the bottom right of the Shrine menu, you will be able to gather up any spirits from enemies that you killed but forgot to collect automatically. Remember, only enemies with a blue aura and some bosses drop spirits. They will be much tougher than standard enemies, so be careful.

If you need help with other aspects of the great journey to the west, be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page, where we keep all our news and guides about the game.