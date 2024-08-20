Where to get Refined Iron Sand in Black Myth: Wukong If you really want a weapon to put fear into the hearts of the Yaoguai, then you'll need some Refined Iron Sand.

Building new weapons is just part of the fun in Black Myth: Wukong, but you'll need resources to do it. As you are able to craft more powerful weapons, you'll need Refined Iron Sand, which is a hard-to-get item, at least for a while. This is where you can get your hands on it.

You can get Refined Iron Sand by defeating bosses and opening loot chests. It is a pretty rare drop in the early game, which is why it feels like it is hard to come by. As you progress further into the game, it will become more common until, eventually, it feels like you get at least one piece from most bosses and some from most chests.

For chests, it is important to know what type you are looking for. There are a few different chests in the game, with the easiest distinction being chests that appear on tables or platforms and those that appear on the ground. You will be looking for the rougher-looking ground chests that appear to be made out of some old wood. There are other chests made of metal that look posher, for lack of a better term, and these can drop multiple Refined Iron Sand, so keep your eyes peeled for them, too.

These chests are often found just a little off the beaten path, so make sure you fully explore each area of the game to ensure you are not missing anything. For example, you can find one near the left side of the Mirrormire Shrine in the Snowhill Path in Chapter 3. The Pagoda Realm in Chapter 3 also has quite a few chests for you to open, often hidden behind corners that you just might not think to search around, so be thorough.

And that it's, getting more Refined Iron Sand is really just a matter of playing through the game, fighting bosses, finding as many chests as possible, and then trying to use it wisely when you do have it. If you need more help with the game, be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for further guides.