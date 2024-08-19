Star Wars Outlaws PC specs & system requirements

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Star Wars Outlaws is the franchise’s first open-world game, and those playing on PC will need to meet a list of specifications in order to properly run it. Ahead of launch, developer and publisher Ubisoft has released the official minimum and recommended specs for Star Wars Outlaws, so you’ll know if your PC has what it takes to run it.

Star Wars Outlaws system requirements

Kay Vess and Nix walking through a city street.

Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft shared the PC specs for Star Wars Outlaws in a blog post. Meeting the minimum requirements will allow your PC to properly run the game, though graphics and performance may be less than ideal. This is the lowest barrier of entry to play Star Wars Outlaws on a desktop. The recommended specs will allow your computer to run Star Wars Outlaws with medium graphics settings. The Enthusiast and Ultra specs are for the hardcore players who want the game to look and run as well as possible.

Star Wars Outlaws system requirements
Minimum Recommended Enthusiast Ultra
Visual Settings 1080p/30 FPS/Low preset with upscaler set to quality 1080p/60 FPS/High preset with upscaler set to quality 1440p/60 FPS/High preset with upscaler set to quality 4K/60 FPS/Ultra preset with upscaler set to quality
OS Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
CPU Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
RAM 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB
GPU GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB / Intel Arc a750 8GB (ReBAR ON) GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 16GB / AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB
SDD 65GB 65GB 65GB 65GB

There is no one-size-fits-all for PC gaming, so you’ll likely have to make some tweaks to your graphical settings once you fire up Star Wars Outlaws on your PC. Still, these specs should serve as a solid guideline as to whether or not you’ll have a good time playing Outlaws on PC, or if you should opt for a console version (or make some PC upgrades). Our Star Wars Outlaws topic page will be home to all of our guides leading up to and following the release of Ubisoft’s open-world RPG.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

