How to complete the Olympic Striker challenge in BitLife Being the very best on the soccer field is the goal of this week's BitLife challenge.

If you have always fancied yourself as the newest Theodoros Zagorakis, now is your chance to prove it in BitLife. With the Olympic Striker challenge, you will need to become a star striker on the soccer pitch, so prepare to live a life dedicated to the beautiful game.

To complete the Olympic Striker challenge in BitLife, you will need to do the following:

Be born in Greece

Join the track team in secondary school

Emigrate to the United Kingdom

Become a famous soccer player

Win two or more soccer championships

Be born in Greece

As always, this is the easiest step because you can choose where you wish to be born. You can pick from either Athens or Santorini in Greece as your place of birth or select the custom option to add any city or town that you like. Here is some early advice: Join a soccer team as young as possible in school, and keep it up the whole way through your life. It might take a few turns to make the team, but it should be easier to do the earlier you start in life.

If you are trying to do this later in life, they might not let you on because of your grades, so get them to a good level before you try.

Join the track team in secondary school

Now, age up through school until you hit fifteen years of age, which is when you will begin secondary school. This will last for three years, so it's a good idea to join the track team straight away. To do so, go to the School option on the left side of the screen, Secondary School (or Private Secondary School, depending on where you go), and then Activities in the menu. Select Track Team, which can be found second from the end.

Emigrate to the United Kingdom

You will need to be 18 to be able to do this option, so keep on going through your school years. When you do, you can either choose to go straight away or wait a while. It doesn't seem to matter when you do this, and you don't actually need to play soccer in the UK.

Become a famous soccer player

This is the real meat of the challenge: it's time to go to college and continue your soccer career. Practice as often as you can, and do everything possible to keep your health nice and high. This should result in being offered a place with a soccer team somewhere. Accept the contract, and you'll be good to go.

Win championships

Now that you have the job, it's time to get the team all the way to the top. This means practicing, living cleanly, staying healthy, avoiding trouble with the law, and generally living a very simple life. You can get access to lots of career-related options in the menus, so put in the time and effort to stay healthy and fit and work on your skills to increase your overall rating. It might take some time, but eventually, a championship or two should come your way.

This is a tough challenge because a lot rides on luck. If you get injured, then it's game over for your career sometimes, so just start a new life and get after those championships again. Remember, if you win those championships before you make it to the UK, you will want to ensure you move there later in life, which you can do with the Emigrate option in the main Activities menu.