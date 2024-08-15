Scorched Earth event Pacts & Traits - Hunt: Showdown 1896 Learn about the new Pacts introduced with the Scorched Earth event in Hunt: Showdown 1896 and the unique Traits they unlock.

The Scorched Earth event in Hunt: Showdown 1896 introduces three new Pacts for players to pledge their allegiance to. Each of these offers its own unique Trait and even boosts the abilities of a few of the pre-existing Traits. Picking the right Pact for you is an important decision, so think carefully before you commit.

Scorched Earth Pacts & Traits



Source: Shacknews

There are three new Pacts to pledge to at a Supply Point during the Scorched Earth event in Hunt: Showdown 1896. Each Pact comes with its own Trait but also boosts the effects of two other Traits. You will need to have at least one Pledge Mark before you can ally yourself with a Pact. Here are the three allegiances, the main Trait they offer, and how they change the two other pre-existing Traits:

The Wilderness Pact Surefoot: You can sprint while hold primed Throwables, First Aid Kits, and Consumable Shots. SOLO: Your footsteps make less noise while crouching. Beastface: You will not be noticed at all by wildlife, and you will not break branches. Frontiersman: Get an extra Pledge Mark for the first 30 Event Points collected in a Mission.

The Lawful Pact Peacekeeper: Looting a Hunter will restore one Health Chunk. Packmule: Receive some ammo for all ammo pools when looting a Hunter. Vigilant: Doubles the highlighted range in Dark Sight.

The Demented Pact Berserker: All melee attacks do double damage Adrenaline: When you enter critical health, you will receive a short speed boost. Ghoul: Damaging Boss or Wild Targets restores a small amount of health.



As for what Pact you should pick, that comes down to playstyle and what Traits you already have on your hunter. For example, you might prefer the Wilderness Pact for its Surefoot Trait that lets you heal and run at the same time, but your hunter might already have Adrenaline and Ghoul, so pledging to the Demented Pact might make more sense.

Remember, there’s no point in heading to a Supply Point to get a Pact if you haven’t already earned a Pledge Mark during the Scorched Earth event. But once you do, go ahead and pick one that best suits your needs, form a pact, and enjoy your new Traits. Take a look at our Hunt: Showdown 1896 page for more help with the Scorched Earth event.