The best offensive playbook in Madden NFL 25 Move through your opponent's defense like a hot knife through butter with these Madden 25 offensive playbooks.

There are two types of Madden 25 players: those who love to run and those who love to pass. Whether you prefer to grind out yardage with shorter plays or take big risks for big gains, you will want a versatile offensive playbook to get past your opponent's defensive efforts.

Screenshot by Shacknews

There are a lot of good offensive playbooks to pick from in Madden 25, partially because there are quite a few teams in the NFL with highly dangerous offensive lines pushed by smart and strategic coaching. You won't always have the players that the real teams rely on to pull off these plays, but you will still be able to take advantage of them on the field.

New England Patriots by J. Mayo - While it bugs me to put the Pats down on any list, there is no denying that their Madden 25 offensive playbook is versatile and designed to cover almost every eventuality. This is a great playbook for people who are hoping to just pick up where they left off in the last game.

Green Bay Packers by M. LaFleur - Some real aggressive versatility and difficult-to-deal-with motion plays in this one that is sure to give an opponent fits. Also takes advantage of Trips Tight End formation.

Cincinnati Bengals by Z. Taylor - If you really like passing plays, then this is easily one of the best playbooks in the game. Really strong Shotgun options rule the day, but beware that once your opponent cops the fact that you are running this one, they'll likely adapt to the heavy passing game.

Miami Dolphins by M. McDaniel - This is an interesting one because there are a lot of new plays in here that other players just might not be used to dealing with. There are a lot of "cheat" play auto motions worth exploring here, but it might be an awkward one to get used to playing.

Combine any of the above with one of the best defensive playbooks in the game, and you will have all the tools you need to take out anyone you play against. It is really all about practice, however. Pick a couple of books that you feel will complement your preferred style, and then focus on them for a while to see if they can give you what you need.

Should you wish, you can enter the Creation Center from the main menu and make up or alter your own playbook, adding all sorts of nuances that suit the types of plays you want to go for.