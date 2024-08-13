Evening Reading - August 12, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Have you ever been so hyper-focused on a project at work that you've zoned out and forgotten to do something? Yeah. Uh. Me neither. Anyway, here's your totally on-time Evening Reading. I hope you enjoy! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's never too late to get into sudoku. Have you played it before? You should.

He's got another video!

I love ambiguousamphibian's work. You should check out his full channel.

Are you playing The Finals?

I think this might be the best FPS people aren't playing.

I miss the Xbox 360 days of gaming

Was it a golden age of gaming?

An old video, but a good one

Can't wait for the Perfect Dark reboot.

Gym time!

Exercising at high altitude seems tough.

Did you catch the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 deep dive?

This game is creeping up quickly.

It's wild how fast professional runners run

I don't think I could even reach this speed.

Mint discovers Titanfall 2

Such a good game, man.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.