Should you pull for Qingyi or Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero 1.1?

With Zenless Zone Zero's 1.1 update just around the corner, we have two new limited banners on the way. One will feature Qingyi of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, while the other will feature Jane Doe, whose allegiance is currently a mystery. But which one should you be trying to get if your options are limited?

Should you pull for Qingyi or Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero?

With both Qingui and Jane Doe being S Rank, we need to look at more than just their potential power ceilings to figure out which one might be the best option for you. The recently announced characters both offer some interesting options for your team-building efforts.

Qingyi is an Electric Stun character who can act as a damage multiplier for her teammates thanks to her passive, which allows her to build up stacks of Subjugation that will increase incoming damage from any source. I would say that Qingyi feels like a direct upgrade for Anby, a popular Electric and Stun character from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero, but a more efficient option.

Image via HoYoverse

Jane Doe is a Physical Anomaly character that is a great option for activating the Assault effect for massive damage. Jane Doe very much falls into the role of a main DPS and is capable of causing a lot of damage with her attacks. This then combines with Anomaly to allow for strong enemy debuffing and triggering additional damage. What is very interesting about Jane is that she acts as a direct upgrade for Piper, who has been available since launch.

Importantly, while Qingyi is not a Support character, she can very much play a strong supporting role in combat, building up Stun and Subjugate on enemies, then handing off to the main DPS for a massive damage round thanks to all those sweet multipliers. Qingyi is far more suited to a variety of team comps thanks to this high level of versatility, being able to support almost any main DPS in the game. Jane Doe has less versatility, either being supported by other people as the main DPS or not being in the squad at all.

Image via HoYoverse

There is another wrinkle to these banner considerations: a character called Seth Lowell. He is a new character, another member of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, and an Electric Defense character. Anyone looking to collect all the cops in the game might need to consider that when rolling, as he will appear on Jane Doe's banner. As an A-Rank character, you actually have a good shot of getting him from the banner pretty easily if you just want him and not Jane Doe, who will have a lower drop chance.

So, if you already have a good Stun option like Lycaon, you could potentially skip Qingyi, but if you don't, she is an amazing investment and will have strong synergies with most DPS characters in the future. I would also say she would be an amazing Stun option for your second team, even if you do have Lycaon.

As for Jane Doe, she should have very high damage potential, but she feels like she will lack the easy adaptability and synergy of someone like Qingyi. Still, if you are looking for a very high-damage character to carry one of your teams hard, then she is a great option. Overall, I would be inclined to lean towards Qingyi as she has a better long-term payoff and offers a better return on investment overall.