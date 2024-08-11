Bread, Rice & Pasta Splatfest winner - Splatoon 3 The latest Splatfest has come to a close with Bread, Rice, and Pasta fans fighting for the top spot in Splatoon 3.

The results for the Bread, Rice, and Pasta Splatfest have been released and players are wondering who won the latest Splatoon 3 event. This event asked players which food item they would eat every day. Suffice it to say, there was a clear winner this time!

Bread, Rice, and Pasta Splatfest winner

The winner of the Splatfest for Bread, Rice, and Pasta is Rice! The staple item in a lot of people’s diets has managed to steal the show, earning a whopping 460 points after placing first in four of the categories.

Bread, Rice, Pasta Splatfest Bread Rice Pasta Conch Shells 31.25% 35.93% (90p) 32.82% (45p) Votes 17.57% 61.71% (70p) 20.72% (35p) Open 32.99% 33.73% (120p) 33.28% (60p) Pro 33.52% (60p) 31.33% 34.65% (120p) Tricolor Battle 33.45% (90p) 34.41% (180p) 32.14% Total points 150p 460p 260p

For the Conch Shell category, Rice managed to earn 35.93 percent while the second place, Pasta, came in at 32.82 percent.



Source: Nintendo

When it comes to the Vote category, this is where the popularity of Rice really shined. The team managed to score 61.71 percent of the votes, surpassing Pasta at 20.72 percent and Bread at 17.57 percent.

Despite the massive population numbers of Team Rice, in the Open category they managed to win 33.73 percent of the matches with Pasta following with 33.28 percent, a mere 0.45 percentile point difference.

The Pro category saw Rice’s first loss, with Pasta earning 34.65 percent and Bread coming in second with 33.52 percent.

Finally, the Tricolor Battle saw Rice win one more for the road with 34.41 percent of the wins, with Bread coming second with 33.45 percent.

When the Splatfest came to an end, Rice won with 460 points, Pasta came in with 260 points, and Bread landed in third with 150 points. It looks like Frye managed to snag another win! Be sure to stop by our Splatoon 3 page for more information.