How to complete the Seeing Stars challenge in BitLife Are you in the mood for a life spent star-gazing?

The fame game can lead to a fun time in BitLife, and the Seeing Stars Challenge is all about seeing famous people, being a famous person, or getting yourself caught up in the dark side of life that fame can bring. This is how to wrap up the challenge quickly.

How to complete the Seeing Stars challenge in BitLife

To complete the Seeing Stars challenge in BitLife, you will need to do the following:

Be born in California

Hook up with a famous actor

Become a famous socialite

Marry a famous musician

Marry and murder a member of a royal family

This is actually a pretty tough challenge with one very important thing that you will need to do, which is get rich. Why? Because you need $100,000 to afford to use the dating app that will give you the means to meet the famous people you will need to date, marry, and apparently, kill. That's right, folks, the rich in BitLife keep themselves safe behind the ultimate pay-to-win dating app.

That's $100,000 every time you use it, by the way, so this is going to be a tougher challenge than you might be used to. Make sure you pay attention in school, don't get in trouble with the law, and try to ensure good health and attractiveness while growing up, as that will make getting high-paying jobs easier. If you have God Mode, the paid version of the game, you can take advantage of being able to set your appearance, attributes, and special talents, so make sure you do that.

Be born in California

These parts of the challenges are always the easiest, as you can pick where you wish to be born at the start of every life. Select the United States and then Los Angeles. When you get old enough, either go to college or start applying for well-paying jobs to see if you can start getting some money flowing in. Once you have $100,000, it's time to enter the dating pool.

Hook up with a famous actor

Go to the Celebrity Dating App in the Love section of the Activities menu, and you can input your desired age, gender, and celebrity type. All you can really do here is keep spamming the options until you manage to hook up with an actor. You could try marrying a musician first, but I think getting this step out of the way as quickly as possible is the best approach.

Become a famous socialite and marry a musician

Becoming a socialite should happen naturally as a rich person who is hanging around with famous actors and musicians. All you have to do is keep getting into relationships and romantic entanglements with the rich and famous, and eventually, you will be dubbed a socialite. The main thing you need for this is money to keep your own rich dating life going through the dating app. Money really is the key to this entire set of challenges, frankly.

Use the app to meet a musician and then start dating them; don't just do a hookup. You can move things closer to marriage by spending as much time with them as possible and getting them gifts. It's a good idea to stick with the musician until the socialite achievement pops up for you, and then you can divorce them and move on to the next step.

Marry and murder a member of a royal family

Repeat the marriage step, but this time, find yourself a royal. This means moving abroad, as the States doesn't have a royal family, and you cannot meet any visiting dignitaries on your fancy app. You can move to places like the United Kingdom, Japan, Morocco, the Netherlands, or Norway, all of which have royal families. Once you meet the royal, start dating them, propose after a while, or wait until they do, get married, and then it's time for the drama to happen.

Remember, you don't need to get away with the murder; you just need to do it. Go into Activities, then Crime, then Murder, and you will be able to pick from a list of people that you know, including your ill-fated spouse. Select the means by which you wish to see them off, and with luck, the deed will be done. With the Seeing Stars Challenge all wrapped up, you might also want to do the Love Isle Challenge, in case you missed it last week.