ShackStream: Alpha-testing combat in Delta Force: Hawk Ops This week, Jan will strap on some combat boots and join the Delta Force: Hawk Ops play test with a squad of pals to see if an old spark can be reignited.

Jan is taking another detour this week away from simulations and into the fray of the battlefield in the Delta Force: Hawk Ops play test. He's going to bring his friends Rumpo and Dusty into the squad and see if they can be successful in this upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be winding back to years to his time as a Battlefield series regular. It's been many years, but so far, Delta Force: Hawk Ops seems to scratch an old itch, fill a void that has been left unfilled for too long. Plus, you'll get to watch him and the squad blow up lots of structures and participate in the general mayhem of combat.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and provide your input on strategies and tactical decisions. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.