Diablo 4 Season 5 Best Classes Tier List Wondering which class you should start your Season 5 journey with in Diablo 4? This list will help you.

With Diablo 4 having started Season of the Infernal Hordes, officially their fifth season, it's time to think about which classes are the most powerful again. With new activities, class rebalances, unique items, and a whole lot of pushing and prodding of item and ability stats in various directions, things have changed quite a bit since last season.

Diablo 4 Season 5 Best Classes Tier List

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

I always like to be very clear with my tier lists that these should be considered a fun exercise only, especially at this point in the season. It is easy to look at a bunch of math and work out what I think should happen and combine it with time on the test realm, but good games are filled with surprises, and there might be a unique interaction between a bunch of items on a certain class that just turns it into an absolute monster. The one thing that the Diablo community has proven over the years is that if there is something incredible lurking in the game somewhere, they will find it.

I am mostly looking at a list like this as a way to help people pick their starting class for the season. I am thinking about a class that will allow them to level reasonably quickly, get into the late-game activities, and survive and do well in the Infernal Hordes mode and against the game's tougher bosses. There are no A-Tier entries on this list right now, as I feel there is a pretty big gulf between the two best classes and the others at this moment in time, and this is the best way I have to express that. That could change as the season progresses.

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

Finally, I want to add that none of these classes are useless. If you have a class you like to play and find fun, then go with it; they are all viable in the game's content. It is just that some will have an easier time and potentially provide more varied styles and builds than others.

Sorcerer (S-Tier) - The Sorcerer is shaping up to be a beast this season and is currently my favorite pick for investing time into. Best of all, there are a number of Sorcerer builds with a lot of potential, so you are not going to be reliant on just a few drops. Chain Lightning is a personal favorite that I plan on exploring a lot in the end game, but Lighting Spear, Arc Lash, and Fire Bolt all have potential. The take-home lesson for the Sorcerer this season is that you can really experiment with builds because it has had a lot of random buffs that are having a big impact.

- The Sorcerer is shaping up to be a beast this season and is currently my favorite pick for investing time into. Best of all, there are a number of Sorcerer builds with a lot of potential, so you are not going to be reliant on just a few drops. Chain Lightning is a personal favorite that I plan on exploring a lot in the end game, but Lighting Spear, Arc Lash, and Fire Bolt all have potential. The take-home lesson for the Sorcerer this season is that you can really experiment with builds because it has had a lot of random buffs that are having a big impact. Rogue (S-Tier) - Rogues can basically do it all this season. They have really good speed leveling to get into the late game, and they are capable of drumming up plenty of single-target damage for those late-game boss fights. Barrage and Twisting Blades should be pretty strong and worth investing in.

- Rogues can basically do it all this season. They have really good speed leveling to get into the late game, and they are capable of drumming up plenty of single-target damage for those late-game boss fights. Barrage and Twisting Blades should be pretty strong and worth investing in. Barbarian (B-Tier) - Barbarian was very strong last season, but there have been a lot of nerfs handed out that have dropped it down the list a lot. Flay should still stay pretty strong, but it's honestly tough right now to see what other really viable options exist for this much-loved class this season. If you are looking for a quick leveling build, then Whirlwind should take care of business for you.

- Barbarian was very strong last season, but there have been a lot of nerfs handed out that have dropped it down the list a lot. Flay should still stay pretty strong, but it's honestly tough right now to see what other really viable options exist for this much-loved class this season. If you are looking for a quick leveling build, then Whirlwind should take care of business for you. Druid (B-Tier) - Druids took a pretty big hit in the grand scheme of things. Landslide is still looking very viable, and it's great fun to play, but the Druid's options feel very limited this season.

- Druids took a pretty big hit in the grand scheme of things. Landslide is still looking very viable, and it's great fun to play, but the Druid's options feel very limited this season. Necromancer (C-Tier) - My first class in Diablo 4, and I am sure the first class of many other people, has fallen a long way, now being a pretty low investment option. Minion Necromancer will level you up fast, but you are gonna have a hard time in the late game. For the late game, Bone Spirit looks like the way to go, but having just one really viable option for leveling or end game is just really knocking the Necromancer down the list.

And there you have it, a list that I am sure will change and morph over the course of the season but will certainly help you get your Diablo 4 season off to a solid start.

For full details on what has been changed up and added to the game this season, make sure you read the full Diablo 4 1.5.0 update patch notes.